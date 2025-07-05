Library Notes: A wild week is coming to Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Rowan Public Library

This week, Rowan Public Library is going wild! There are two exciting animal programs in store for school-age children attending the library’s “Big Show Series.” On Monday, July 7, Rowan Wild will visit RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) and bring along a few of their furry friends. This live animal event is set to take place outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and noon. If kids want even more animal time, the Critter Keeper will also visit the library this week. Meet arthropods and reptiles beginning Tuesday, July 8, at 4 p.m. at RPL West (Cleveland) and again at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 6:30 p.m. Additional shows will be held at RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and at RPL South (China Grove) at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Both the Rowan Wild and Critter Keeper programs are open to children ages 5 to 11, though all ages are welcome. To learn more about RPL’s summer Big Show Series, contact Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov.

Rowan Wild will teach children simple natural history and how species adapt over time, as well as going over the personal stories of the animals that live at the park. These animals include black bears, alligators, barn owls, bobcats, deer and foxes! To learn more about Rowan Wild, visit rowancountync.gov/183/Rowan-Wild-at-Dan-Nicholas-Park.

The Critter Keeper program is a fun way to introduce children to the amazing world of arthropods and reptiles! Children will get up close and personal with a wide variety of animals, including Julius Squeezer, a Burmese python. For more information about this performance, visit critterkeeperupstate.com.

But wait, there’s more family-friendly animal fun! On Saturday, July 12, at 11 a.m., RPL South (China Grove) will be having a ladybug release. Families are invited to learn all about ladybugs, enjoy a ladybug-themed story time, and help library staff release 3,000 ladybugs into the wild. For more information, email Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov.

Children and families are also invited to visit RPL locations for the final week of Summer Reading Storytimes, which ends on July 10. A responsible caregiver (age 16+) must accompany children ages 8 and under. These weekly programs and times include: Books and Babies (0 – 12 months) 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters, Toddler Time 10 a.m. on Tuesday at RPL Headquarters, Baby and Toddler Time (a program for children under 3 years old) 10 a.m. on Monday at RPL West, 10 a.m. on Wednesday at RPL South and 10 a.m. on Thursday at RPL East. Spectacular Storytime (preschool — 1st grade), is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at RPL West, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at RPL Headquarters, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at RPL South and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at RPL East. To learn more about our Summer Reading Storytimes, go to bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) is hosted at RPL East (Rockwell) on Mondays at 4 p.m. and at RPL South (China Grove) and RPL West (Cleveland) at 6 p.m., and at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This week, teens will have a tasty cupcake decorating challenge. They will learn about food literacy while creating classic storybook-themed cupcakes. No experience is necessary, and a quick tutorial on piping basics will be included. For more details, email Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include one fun program this week. On Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., patrons can visit the Rowan County Civic Vendor Fair at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). Enjoy a day of civic opportunities and talk with representatives from the Rowan County Board of Elections, Rowan Literacy Council, Rowan Soil and Water, Rowan County Parks and Recreation Department and many more. Patrons can also enjoy a coloring station, story time and games. To get additional information, email Lyndsey at Lyndsey.Maloney@rowancountync.gov.

Don’t forget, there is still time to register for RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge! Participants can register using the free READsquared app, online at bit.ly/RPLR2, or by visiting an RPL branch near you. The deadline for registration is Saturday, July 12. Everyone who registers automatically wins a prize. Further prizes will be offered to contestants who regularly log reading hours. Hours can be logged in the READsquared app or via a paper log. When logging hours, you may ask: what counts as reading? The answer is: novels, non-fiction, graphic novels, e-books, textbooks, magazines or journal articles, audiobooks, podcasts and so much more. For more information about winning prizes, and all the other fun things included in Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, visit online at www.RowanPublicLibrary.org, call 980-432-8670, or stop by your nearest RPL branch.