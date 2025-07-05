Incidents and felony arrests — July 5 Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on North Main Street reportedly occurred at 9:24 a.m. July 1.

• An incident of internet crimes against children on Middle Road reportedly occurred between 2:49 a.m. April 22 and 9:19 a.m. April 23 and was reported July 1.

• An incident of shots fired into an occupied property on Cauble Road reportedly occurred at 7:35 p.m. July 1.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Neelytown Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 6:06 a.m. June 1 and 6:06 a.m. July 1.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 30 and 6:35 a.m. July 1.

• An assault on a police officer on West Liberty Street reportedly occurred about 8:45 a.m. July 1.

• Property damage due to vandalism of a business on U.S. Hwy 601 at Plantation Ridge Drive reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. June 27 and noon June 28.

• An assault on High Rock Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred about 5 p.m. July 1.

• Wayne Lee Morrison II, 48, was charged July 1 with prohibited possession of weapons by a felon.

• Stacey Hattaway Bryant, 42, was charged July 1 with two counts of trafficking in heroin or opium, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

• Jordan Edward Pierce Bailey, 18, was charged July 1 with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property with an officer inside, resist/obstruct/delay of an officer (non-assault) and obstruction of justice.

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on Cedar Street reportedly occurred at 1:35 a.m. July 2.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Crosby Street reportedly occurred at 6:28 a.m. July 2. Total estimated loss was $20.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Maple Avenue reportedly occurred between 4:30 and 9:11 a.m. July 2. Total estimated loss was $500.

• An assault with a gun on Crane Creek Road at White Oak Circle reportedly occurred at 9 p.m. July 2.

• An assault on Industrial Avenue reportedly occurred about 3:45 p.m. July 2.