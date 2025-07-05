Ester Marsh: How to firm up your arms Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

I’ve had so many questions lately about what people can do to firm up their arms.

Are your arms still waving long after you are done? A big part is your genes — if your family members have them, wavy arms can become a bigger challenge. This also can happen when you have lost a lot of weight, your skin has been stretched out for a while and now is hanging and sagging. And yes, age is a factor too. The older you get, the less collagen you have, and different skin structure, the elasticity goes away the older you get. We say the following in the Netherlands (translated): “When you get older, everything goes south except for your gums, they go north!” Even your muscles in relaxed state hang more when you are older (with most people). When you move your arm back and forth, your skin/muscle moves back and forth. Make a muscle, tightening your arm — when it doesn’t move, it is muscle. If it does move, you have “flab” (soft loose skin on a person’s body/fat) or loose skin where the elasticity is gone, or after a big weight loss as mentioned above.

Unfortunately, we cannot spot reduce. Just because you are working your arms and shoulders, your fat will not go away right there. With a total body workout, eating sensibly (less calories than you burn and healthier), your body fat will go down. Can we tighten up our arms and shoulders by working out? You can, but be realistic — how long has your skin been stretched out? And your skin will not look the same as when you were young. And what is wrong with aging anyway? Better than the alternative! With hard work, dedication and patience, you can have firm arms. I see it all the time in my classes and my participants, and people who regularly work out.

When working any muscle groups, make sure you rest that muscle at least 48 hours before you work it again. When working arms, you should work not only your triceps (back part upper arm) but you should also work your biceps and your shoulders. I recommend to get with any reputable trainer who will be able to put you through a safe workout geared for your body and explain the exercises. The following exercises can be done at home or gym (in no apparent order and many more options available) :

Bicep curl to shoulder press — muscles worked: biceps and shoulders

Front lateral raises — muscles worked: front part (anterior) of shoulder muscle

Side lateral raises — muscles worked: middle part (medial) of shoulder muscle

Bend over flies — muscles worked: rear part (posterior) of shoulder muscle

Triceps kickbacks — muscles worked: triceps.

One thing many women are worried about that they will “bulk up.” You can ask any regular lifter, bodybuilder or power lifter that it takes years and huge weights to get the gains they have. By working up to a heavy weight, your arms will get firmer, and stop waving long after you are done!

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living of the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.