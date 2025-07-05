Doug Creamer: Traveling

By Doug Creamer

We went to visit my wife’s family last week. Traveling has become increasingly more challenging. It seems harder to get ready to go anywhere. The excitement of going someplace doesn’t seem to counteract the hurdles required to get there. I used to enjoy the drive, but now there are some people who drive excessively fast with no regard for others. Defensive driving is a must if you hope to arrive safely.

Being with my wife’s family always involves eating plenty of good food. I helped to wash the dishes while we were there. It seemed only fair after they worked hard to put nice meals on the table. There were lots of laughs and the sharing of our lives. It was nice to take life at a slower pace for a few days.

While we were there, I was able to spend an afternoon at the beach with my sister. There was a storm close by that we thought might ruin our time together, but it rained itself out before getting to us. We talked for a couple of hours and caught up on our lives while sitting near and wading in the cooling water. I didn’t want to leave. She sent me off refreshed by our time together and time sitting on the beach.

We arrived home late the other night, glad to see our own home and to sleep in our own bed. I like traveling and getting away from the routines of our daily lives. But I also like coming home to our house and enjoying the comforts of being in our space.

Traveling can be a fun and enjoyable activity. It can also be challenging if you run into trouble. Storms, broken-down cars and accidents can all lead to traveling nightmares. No one wants those kinds of problems. I am always thankful when we arrive home safely.

In a spiritual sense, we are all on journeys that we hope will lead us safely to our eternal home in heaven. Our spiritual journey is not taken on a highway. I prefer to be on a multi-lane highway when I am traveling, that way I have options if things go wrong. If we hope to find an eternity with God at the end of our journey then we are going to have to travel on paths, not highways.

The Bible clearly tells us that the way to heaven is found on a difficult path. The road to destruction and an eternity separated from God is wide and easy to travel. Most people find themselves on that road mainly because it is easy. You do what want and live the way you want. The path to heaven is filled with difficult choices living by biblical standards, which are contrary to the world standards. God expects us to live up to His ways.

Your journey on this path begins by making the choice to ask Jesus to be your savior. It is the best decision you will ever make, but it is also a challenging choice. You are choosing to leave your old life behind and agreeing to go on an adventure with God. While it will be difficult, God will take you on a wonderful, unforgettable journey. You will find forgiveness, healing for your brokenness, restoration of your self-esteem and fulfillment.

God’s paths take you to places you never imagined. God will give you dreams and then the ability to fulfill those dreams. God will give you gifts and talents that will help to build His kingdom. He will show you the purpose for which you were created. Then you will need to apply faith to fulfill that purpose. He will change your destiny and make you a new person on both the inside and the outside. You will become the apple of His eye.

It doesn’t matter if you are 10 or 100; God has a plan, purpose and destiny in mind for you. I want to encourage you to take the first step and invite Jesus into your life. Put your hand in God’s hand and let Him take you on an unbelievable journey that might seem impossible to you today. Get on God’s path. It’s tough, but oh, so worth it. He sees you. He loves you. He sees what you can and will become. He is excited to take you to your destiny. This world has nothing to offer compared to eternity with God in heaven. You can do it! It’s not too late! Come join me on the path that leads to the heart of God.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.