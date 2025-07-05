Dear Neighbor: Caregiving is for all Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By Connie McCombs

A part of my life that I never thought about as I was growing up was becoming a caregiver. Oh, you know, when you are young, you always talk about what you’re going to become when you grow up. At one time in my life, I dreamed of working in advertising and living in New York City. Dreams of a teenager. It makes me laugh now when I think about it. Instead, I became a wife, mother, grandmother and a caregiver.

I was given the title of caregiver when my husband was diagnosed with cancer. He was the patient, I was the caregiver. As years went by, the title was transferred to caring for my parents.

I realize now that I was always a caregiver. When I babysat my younger brothers and sisters, I was a caregiver. When I helped a neighbor or a friend, I was a caregiver. When I spoke out against things I saw as wrong in the community and stood up for things I believed in, I was a caregiver. Each of us has that innate desire to make things better for ourselves, our family, our friends and our community. That’s what being a caregiver is. Someone who cares.

Next time you are reading about caregivers and the challenges they face, remember we are all caregivers for someone or something in our lives and the challenges we face to make this world a better one to live in are stressful but also very rewarding. Angry words may pass between us in support of our beliefs. Instead let’s channel this anger into caring words expressing our concerns so others can relate in a positive way — as caregivers looking for solutions.

Be the best caregiver of this world you can be. Do something as simple as sharing a smile with someone. You will be amazed at the difference you can make every day when you reach out and show someone you care.

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.