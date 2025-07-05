Darrell Blackwelder: Nutsedge can be a very difficult weed to control Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Even though August is generally the month when weeds flourish, they seem to have an edge this summer with excessive rain and humidity. There is one particular grass-like weed — yellow nutsedge — that seems to be almost impossible to kill. The weed has become a problem in both lawns and flower beds. Yellow nutsedge is a particular problem now because of the abundant rainfall and warm weather experienced over the past few weeks. It can especially be a problem in poorly drained areas or in lawns with constant irrigation.

Unfortunately for homeowners, yellow nutsedge can be a very difficult weed to control. The weed has a grass-like appearance, but it’s officially classified as sedge and not a type of grass. The leaf blades are triangular shaped and grow very rapidly, especially in hot, humid weather. Nutsedge often reappears in just a couple of days after mowing.

Hand weeding nutsedge may be possible in flower beds early in the season before rhizomes have formed. Unfortunately, if the weed is allowed to flourish it will produce underground rhizome (nuts) and newly emerging plants or daughter plants. Once this occurs, hand weeding usually results in breaking the stem below ground and a new plant emerges in a day or two.

Spot treatment with a systemic herbicide such as glyphosate (Roundup) controls newly emerging nutsedge, but the sprouts below ground generally continue to emerge. Many landscape maintenance professionals prefer to use post-emergence herbicides on the market such as Sedgehammer or Sedge Ender to provide adequate control. These are over-the-counter herbicides that control newly emerging nutsedge and leaves a residual herbicide layer preventing nutsedge from emerging for about 4 weeks. It is very important to read and follow label instructions before applying any pesticide.

Unfortunately, hand weeding in the early spring cannot be ruled out as method of control.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.