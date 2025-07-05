Ashlie Miller: Weapons of mass distraction Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By Ashlie Miller

Along with many teens eligible for their driver’s license, my niece joined the queue the last week of June at the local DMV, which meant sitting in the sun for most of the day waiting for her scheduled turn. Why were so many teens (or their parents) eager to get their license before July 1? New N.C. insurance laws just expanded the inexperienced drivers’ surcharge from three years to eight years.

At our home, as we celebrated our niece and cousin, we also discussed why we thought the stipulations had changed. What could studies have discovered as the potential cause for longer liability? My 10-year-old piped up: “Drivers are more distracted.” Nodding our heads in agreement, I asked, “What do you think is causing that more now than before?” “Phones!” she exclaimed. Indeed. Most family drives include teachable moments as we watch drivers regularly run red lights, cut off other cars, or seem oblivious to the presence of other drivers. More often than not, we can clearly see distracted drivers looking down at their smartphones.

Distractions are common today. But is this anything new? The Bible reveals many whom Satan attacked with weapons of mass distraction. He distracted Eve with questions about what is true. He helped her own imagination create false, destructive narratives. Today, we see many allowing their questions to take them not to a door of enlightenment but through an exit from the faith. Who do we take our questions to?

Satan knew that temptations could take the strong, mighty and wise off course — Samson, King David and King Solomon, for example. If the enemy knows where we are vulnerable, we must recognize our weaknesses and guard against temptation.

Martha was scolded by Jesus for being distracted by duty — serving Him, in fact — instead of worshiping Him. This weapon works covertly, almost like a double agent. We become busy or fail to say “no” to a good thing, all the while this weapon prevents us from engaging in the better thing — fully knowing and worshiping God. We can deflect this by making time to fellowship with God regularly.

Even Peter began to drown in the waves that Christ had invited him to walk upon once he took his eyes off of Him to look at the circumstances surrounding him. This tactic pulls down many of us. The moment we take our eyes off Jesus, we are deafened by the noise and wind of our circumstances and become engulfed by it. We can safeguard against this by being thankful in all circumstances and trusting that God is good.

Nehemiah was different, however. While rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, the opposition, Sanballat and Tobiah, unsuccessfully tried to distract Nehemiah with multiple taunts and plots. He was undeterred — he knew they were lying because he knew what was true, prayed to God, and created safeguards. We can wall against taunts and plots by regularly feasting on God’s Word (His truth rather than our truth), praying for protection and practically setting safeguards.

Warfare is raging. Weapons are flying. I am not immune, and neither are you. But we can be on guard.

Ashlie Miller lives with her family in Concord.