Amy-Lynn Albertson: Time to enter your fair entries online Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By Amy-Lynn Albertson

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Sept. 15-20 is “Fair Week” in Rowan County. The Spencer Jaycees sponsor the Rowan County Agricultural and Industrial Fair.

We are excited to bring back the exhibit hall and fair entries again this year and hope it will be better than ever. The 2025 Fair Book is available at http://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. People wishing to enter items in the fair must download their fair book to determine the division and class into which their item should be entered. If you need help entering your items, our staff is available to assist you. Please call us at 704-216-8970. Rest assured, we’re here to guide you through the process. All entries must be entered online at www.rowancounty.fairentry.com . Please ensure you receive a confirmation email to confirm that your entries have been received. The competition is open to all Rowan County residents and must be entered by Sept. 2.

Gardeners of flowers and vegetables, the fair is an excellent opportunity to showcase your skills and be recognized for your hard work. If your entry is judged the best, you get a blue ribbon, a $5 prize, and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The largest watermelon and pumpkin, weighing over 25 pounds, wins you $50 for first place from our sponsor, Rowan County Farm Bureau. All vegetable categories are judged on uniformity, smoothness, trueness to type and freedom from blemishes. The honey categories will be judged on density, absence of crystals, cleanliness, flavor, accuracy in filling, uniformity, and finally, container appearance. I hope to see lots of entries from our junior beekeepers.

The flower department is one of my favorites at the fair. If you’re an amateur florist, take your skills to the fair. There is a list of categories in flower arrangements, including special seasons, miniatures and centerpieces larger than a bud vase. We have added the most enormous dried sunflower head (in diameter) with a premium of $50 for first place. Returning this year, the decorated artificial Christmas tree category offers a $50 first-place premium. In the adult division, the bakery goods department entries are always tasty. The best bakers in the county are invited to showcase their finest creations and take center stage. All entries must be made from scratch except in the “decorated cake” category. This year, the best decorated cake will be in its category with a $50 first-place premium. We have young bakers who can enter their goodies in the youth division. There are youth-baked goods categories for individuals 18 years old and younger. Crafters, woodworkers, knitters, photographers and artists can showcase their skills in the home furnishings, clothing, and arts and crafts departments.

Please note that all entries for the fair must be submitted online by Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m. Please ensure that your entry forms are submitted online at www.rowancounty.fairentry.com before the deadline. Be sure to have a confirmation email to ensure your entries are officially received.

No entries will be accepted at the fair. Exhibits will be dropped off with their entry confirmations on Sunday, Sept. 14, between 2-4 p.m. at the Rowan County Fairgrounds. Any alterations to records that do not match the entries on file will result in the withholding of the premium. If you have questions about fair entry exhibits at the 2025 Rowan County Agricultural and Industrial Fair, please call the Rowan County Extension office at 704-216-8970.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.