Tennis: Rowan tennis legend learned from a master Published 4:53 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

From the Robert Basinger tennis newsletter. Robert was a standout player at East Rowan.

My first tennis coach was Frank Saunders, an art teacher at Salisbury High School and colleague of my dad (Dale), who taught U.S. history there.

Frank had “caught the tennis bug” some time in the 1970s and, despite having no playing experience of his own, had taught himself the fundamentals of the sport well enough to impart them to his two children.

By the summer of 1990, when I had my first lesson with Frank on the public courts in Rockwell, his daughter Susan had won the state high school singles championship three consecutive times for Salisbury High. His son Eric would replicate this feat in 1993.

Frank was a tough coach, to say the least.

My coaches in baseball — the only other sport I had played to that point — had interjected at Little League games with an occasional “Eyes on the ball!” and similar coaching platitudes. Frank, however, had not studied the game for 20 years to beat around the bush. He was a stickler for proper technique, specific about every aspect of stroke production, and blunt in his delivery style.

More than once I cried on the practice courts, my 8-year-old brain trying to sync the highly technical instruction with my clumsy, uncooperative 8-year-old body. At times it felt like drinking water from a spewing fire hydrant. “Why can’t I just get it, like Susan and Eric?” I thought.

When I started playing junior tournaments in the spring of 1991, I quickly realized why tennis is called a “lonely sport.” I was on my own out there to problem-solve and make adjustments when losing. And in those days, any sort of on-court coaching was strictly forbidden and could lead to disqualification.

As he had done for his own children years before, Frank created a changeover “cheat sheet,” which I still have to this day. The original, on heavy card stock, is tattered and mildewy. But it is still legible, a time capsule of tennis tips that are as relevant today as they were 34 years ago. Here they are, below, for modern readers. You might want a copy for your own tennis bag. It’s a great way to center yourself and regroup when the going gets tough in match play.

Frank’s cheat sheet:

1. Stay relaxed and focused. Don’t check out the crowd and look for excuses during low ebb periods — there will be some. Forget your opponent and play your best tennis.

2. Move your feet so you can get in position. Short, quick steps. Try to anticipate early.

3. Don’t — don’t — be late with your racket head. Firm wrist. Short backswing against big hitters and hit through the ball. Knee to crotch position. Hit out. Be smooth.

4. Keep the ball deep. Change pace and wait for a position ball you can drive and attack on.

5. Don’t let your ball toss drop before contact on your serve. Toss out front.

6. Overheads: hit out and reach up — head up.

7. Stay out of the net. Miss deep if you miss.

8. You can win this match if you stay relaxed and don’t make too many unforced errors.