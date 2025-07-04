Bowling: Calfee wins gold, breaks records Published 5:09 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Staff report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bowler Tracy Calfee (South Rowan) competed in the World Police and Fire Games in Alabama.

Calfee, who has bowled in international competition for Team USA, won gold in all of her singles events and broke the record in all events.

She added a bronze medal in the team scoring.

She still owns the doubles record that she helped set in 2017.

Calfee will be inducted into the Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Fame in August, not only for her amazing bowling career, but as a Division I athlete in cross country and basketball.