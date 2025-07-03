Wildlife law enforcement enhance efforts to reduce impaired boating during holiday Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

N.C. Wildlife News Service

In efforts to ensure a safer July 4 holiday experience on the water, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) Law Enforcement Division officers will participate in Operation Dry Water , a national campaign being observed July 4-6, developed through the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The focus of the campaign is to heighten enforcement and awareness about the dangers of boating while impaired. The heightened public presence on the water during this holiday weekend often leads to an increase in boating incidents and fatalities. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Wildlife officers will be increasing water patrols, providing boaters with information on the dangers of impaired boating and enforcing state laws.

“Boating under the influence continues to be a serious and preventable problem,” said Lt. Forrest Orr. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for all recreational boaters, paddlers and waterway users. That’s why NCWRC is joining agencies across the country through Operation Dry Water to prevent incidents, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired boating.”

It is unlawful to operate a recreational vessel with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, or while being appreciably impaired by alcohol, drugs or other impairing substances. During last year’s campaign, NCWRC law enforcement officers deployed 153 officers and removed 37 people from the water who were boating while impaired. So far this year, 39 boating incidents have occurred in North Carolina, three were fatal. Last year in North Carolina, boating incidents resulted in 15 fatalities. NCWRC Law Enforcement reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Additional support for Operation Dry Water and The Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Operation Firecracker Booze It & Lose It campaign includes North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the North Carolina Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch.