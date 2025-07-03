St. Luke’s to host July 4th concert Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Salisbury organist Stephen Williams will play a holiday program of American music on Friday, July 4, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in downtown, Salisbury.

Williams shared: “There will be a few ‘fireworks’ on the program including Aaron Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man,’ variations on ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ by early 19th century composer Dudley Buck, variations on the ‘National Hymn’ by Winston-Salem’s Margaret Sandresky, and variations on ‘America’ by early 20th century composer, Charles Ives. English composer James Hewitt immigrated to America in 1792 and we will hear his ‘July 4th – A Grand Military Sonata’ that brilliantly captures the festive scene of the 1776 event. Samuel Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ will allow a moment for reflection and remembrance for those who have died in the line of duty, their families, and loved ones.”

The program will close with two Sousa marches, “The Liberty Bell” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” for which Stephen will be joined by Caroline Stephenson in the organ duet.

Williams is director of Music Ministry at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. This concert is part of the First Friday Summer Concert series, which continues on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., with a program of organ and piano duets.

All are welcome and invited. Admission is free, with donations received to help support Arts at St. Luke’s programming.

St. Luke’s Episcopal is located at 131 W. Council St. Salisbury. For more information, email swilliams@SLS.church or call the church office at 704-633-3221.