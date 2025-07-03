Salisbury announces Independence Day operations schedule 

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule on Friday, in observance of Independence Day:

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Friday.

Salisbury Transit will not offer services on Friday. Salisbury Transit will resume regular services on Monday, from 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m.

The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday. The department will not offer limb collection on Friday.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339. Customers can access the 24-hour online bill pay service by visiting, salisburync.gov/customerservice.

The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.