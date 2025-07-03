Salisbury announces Independence Day operations schedule 

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule on Friday, in observance of Independence Day:

  • City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Friday.
  • Salisbury Transit will not offer services on Friday. Salisbury Transit will resume regular services on Monday, from 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m. 
  • The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday. The department will not offer limb collection on Friday. 
  • Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339. Customers can access the 24-hour online bill pay service by visiting, salisburync.gov/customerservice.
  • The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
  • The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.

