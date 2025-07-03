Salisbury announces Independence Day operations schedule
Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025
SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule on Friday, in observance of Independence Day:
- City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Friday.
- Salisbury Transit will not offer services on Friday. Salisbury Transit will resume regular services on Monday, from 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday. The department will not offer limb collection on Friday.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339. Customers can access the 24-hour online bill pay service by visiting, salisburync.gov/customerservice.
- The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.