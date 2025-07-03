RCCC announces Elvikis as Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced Kelly Elvikis as the recipient of the 2024-2025 Excellence in Teaching Award. Each year, this distinguished honor is awarded to a full-time faculty member who demonstrates outstanding teaching, a deep commitment to student success and a strong dedication to the mission of the college.

Elvikis, a faculty member in the Early Childhood and K–12 Teacher Preparation programs, has served Rowan-Cabarrus since 2008. She began as an adjunct faculty member before transitioning to a full-time teaching role in 2021. Her career in education spans more than two decades and includes experience as a kindergarten teacher, literacy coach, college instructor and mentor to both new educators and student teachers. Known for her student-centered approach, Elvikis creates an engaging learning environment that inspires future educators and helps students thrive both personally and academically.

“Since I began teaching, I have believed that learning cannot take place until students feel seen, supported and cared for,” said Elvikis. “They’re not just a student; they are a person. Whether they are five or 65, I want everyone in my classroom to know that they matter.”

Elvikis holds a master of education degree in early childhood education and early literacy from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor of science in early childhood education from Florida Southern College. Her influence extends beyond the classroom through her work as a Cabarrus County Schools volunteer and her membership in numerous professional organizations, including the North Carolina Association for the Education of Young Children, Associate Degree Early Childhood Teacher Educators, Kappa Delta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa and the Dyslexia Foundation.

“Kelly’s passion for early childhood education and her commitment to excellence in the classroom make her an ideal choice for this award,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She understands the importance of developing future educators and equips them with the tools to create positive learning environments.”

She has also contributed to the broader campus community through service on hiring committees, the Faculty Association and the S.O.A.R. Prom Committee, which helps coordinate a special event for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Kelly is an educator who goes above and beyond to make learning meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs. “She is deeply invested in her students’ growth and success.”

The Excellence in Teaching Award represents one of the highest honors for Rowan-Cabarrus faculty. Recipients are nominated by students and selected through a competitive process that includes an extensive portfolio, letters of recommendation and an unannounced classroom observation. Elvikis was formally recognized during the 2025 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 16, in front of more than 4,800 graduates, guests, faculty and staff.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, go to www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-7222.