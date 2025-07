Paw Pals — July 3 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Bunny 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Tank

Dog: Tank (A145597)

One year old, Male

Owner surrendered due to owner no longer having time for him due to getting a new job

Heartworm – Negative

Been at shelter since June 30

Very sweet and playful puppy!

Cat: Bunny (A145581)

Stray

Female

Three years old

Been at shelter since June 27

She wants to be the one to come to you and once she does she is precious!!