Kannapolis announces Independence Day schedule Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service; however, there will be no collection of yard debris.

The Village Park Splash Pad, Train and Carousel will be open on Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $1.50 per attraction, per person.

In North Carolina, only sparklers and poppers are legal. It is illegal to have ground spinners, bottle rockets and aerial fireworks (any firework that explodes or leaves the ground on its own). The city has asked residents to adhere to the law and have a safe holiday.