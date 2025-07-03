Incidents and felony arrests — July 3 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Man makes bomb threat at bus station

A man passing a bus driver at the bus station on Depot Street at East Council Street made a comment indicating there was a bomb in the station on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police say the comment was made around 1:50 p.m. July 1. No device was found and no injuries occurred, and police arrested Damien Christian White in the incident.

White, 27, was charged with felony making a false report concerning a destructive device.

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A theft of automobile accessories (license plate) from North Long Street reportedly occurred between noon May 27 and 1:10 p.m. July 1. Total estimated loss was $25.

• Vandalism at a county agency office on Cedar Street reportedly occurred at 9:36 p.m. July 1,

• An assault on Cedar Street reportedly occurred about 1:35 a.m. July 2.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Deer Haven Drive, China Grove reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. June 29 and 8:30 a.m. June 30.

• An incident of forgery on Crawford Drive reportedly occurred between midnight Oct. 17, 2000, and midnight, June 27, and was reported June 30.

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Rover Road, Richfield reportedly occurred between noon June 16 and 8 a.m. June 30.

• Michael Whitney Buchanan, 44, was charged June 30 with two counts of fugitive from justice.

• Ashley Mae Dockery, 35, was charged June 30 with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance.