FaithLearnThrive at Hood Theological Seminary announces Stronger Churches Conference 2025: Equipping churches to excel Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Hood Theological Seminary News Service

SALISBURY — FaithLearnThrive at Hood Theological Seminary is excited to announce the upcoming Stronger Churches Conference 2025, a premier event dedicated to empowering church leaders, pastors, and ministry teams with practical tools to build thriving, innovative and sustainable congregations.

The conference will be held on Sept. 20, at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury bringing together clergy and lay leaders from across the region and beyond.

Highlights of the 2025 conference include:

Specialized Mini-Labs: Covering essential topics such as youth and young adults ministry, discipleship pathways, new member assimilation, social justice, hospitality, technology and more.

ChurchTalk Panels: Where experienced pastors and ministry practitioners will engage in real conversations about what it takes to grow strong churches in today’s context.

Networking Opportunities: Providing spaces for pastors, ministry teams, and church innovators to share ideas, resources and encouragement.

“We believe healthy churches are the heartbeat of thriving communities,” said Dr. Rona Williams, director of FaithLearnThrive. “This conference is a dedicated space for leaders to step away from their day-to-day demands, gain fresh perspectives beyond denominational contexts, and return equipped to strengthen their ministries.”

The Stronger Churches Conference continues FaithLearnThrive’s commitment to supporting congregations through learning communities, coaching, and innovative programming rooted in theological excellence and practical ministry solutions.

Registration is now open, with special Early Bird rates available, as well as discounted pricing for seniors and students.

For more information about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, go to faithlearnthrive.org, https://bit.ly/StrongerChs2025, or contact rwilliams@hoodseminary.edu.