Clyde: Let’s Celebrate Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Clyde

“The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved; he offered his voice, the earth melted.” (Exodus 46:6).

Preface, 1876 History of the Exhibition: “the close of the first century of American Independence naturally called for some extraordinary and imposing commercial commemoration of the great event: and when it was proposed to celebrate it by an international exhibition, in which the American Republic should display to the world the triumphs it has achieved in the noble arts of peace during its first century of national existence, compared to older nations, there was a general and cordial approval from the entire country.” Not the Salisbury City Council. July 4 was not even mentioned. Maybe next year for the 250th.

Fresh out of the Civil War, it must have been hard to muster patriotism for the new “guvment.” There were losses on both sides. Homes, families, fortunes — gone without a beacon light of hope for the new United States. Only a pension for old soldiers and a grave. “Haste not! Rest not! Conflicts past, God shall crown thy work at last” (Goethe).

We grew up with an American flag and every classroom in church and a morning pledge and prayer with the unfinished Peale portrait of Washington looking down on us from above. How many students experience this now? President Trump in a gold frame?

Growing up in America today is just not the same. You don’t see any “see Dick and Jane see Spot run” books anymore. So, getting back to 1876; some well-meaning citizen, who still remains nameless, maybe Edward B. Neave, the mayor and bandmaster at that time, decided to ship, by rail car, the whole Andrew Jackson law office, where he studied under Spruce McKay (pronounced McCoy, like the road and Milford Hills where he lived) to the Great Philadelphia Exhibition. Not even Bob and the internet knows what happened to it, but it never made it back. The Henderson Law office stood next door and it survives. The Centennial “generated a burst of patriotic enthusiasm for the American past and for old colonial, especially New England architecture” according to Ms. Bisher’s book. “Their so-called colonial residences are a diverse lot that included both towered Queen Anne houses and more symmetrical dwellings with portico’s and quiet rooflines — all decked in columns, pediments and Palladian Motifs.” Welcome to Salisbury. Although N.C. Could not find the money for a state building at the Centennial, leaders had originally planned a replica of Tryon Palace. The biggest mistake is the date on the city flag of 1753, and the state flag of May 20, 1775. We have a copy of the Rowan Resolves, which is not commonly celebrated, dated August 8, 1774 — two years before independence from the mother country, “and one year before the “meck Dec”. The deed for the township lands is dated Feb. 11, 1755. At that date, William Charton and Richard Vigers, agent for Earl Granville, having received a grant from Francis Corbin, his attorney — conveyed by deed 635 acres of land for “Salisbury Township,” which included a map drawn about 50 years ago, and now in the procession possession of Miss C. Beard.”

Rev. Jethro Rumple does not lie. Hats off to the little ol’ town of Faith for keeping on with that parade that was begun to honor Civil War veterans still around for their service above self. Reenactors welcome.

With the “me” generation and now “gen–xers” who don’t want to give credit or thanks for keeping the faith, even Pride has come to mean something else. When’s the last time you have heard “you’re welcome”? When will we ever learn?

Even “History through Timber,” Mr. McCrea a dendrite chronology project includes a list and dates of building tested and N.C. In the winter of 1995 — 96. Let’s investigate our oldest building to find out the truth. Meanwhile, don’t forget the reason for the season.

Shall we not all join in and have the faith, the duty and the festivities of patriotism. This year’s fireworks will be bunker busters and SCUDs. He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth, he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder. He burneth the chariot in the fire.” Let’s get it right this time.

“Your silent tents of green

We deck with fragrant flowers;

Yours has the suffering been

The memory shall be ours.”

— Longfellow

Clyde is a Salisbury artist.