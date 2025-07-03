Anushka Kagade named Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar: Rowan-Cabarrus student earns $1,000 scholarship and national honor from Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Anushka Kagade, a student at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, has been named a 2025 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars nationwide each year. Selection as a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar is based on scores the student earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which nearly 2,100 applications were received this year. These awards are part of nearly $200,000 in scholarships provided annually to high-achieving students at two-year colleges. In addition to the scholarship, each scholar receives a commemorative medallion and is honored for their academic success, leadership contributions and commitment to service. The program is designed to support students who excel in the classroom and make a meaningful impact on their campuses and their communities.

In addition to being a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Kagade is currently serving as vice president of the Rowan-Cabarrus Phi Theta Kappa chapter for 2024–2025. She has been an active part of the college community, helping foster student engagement and representing Rowan-Cabarrus through her leadership and service. Since 2020, she has volunteered more than 750 hours with the Veterans Affairs facility in Salisbury, supporting a wide range of departments and earning the Veterans Affairs Volunteer Award. Her commitment to service and involvement reflects the kind of meaningful impact Rowan-Cabarrus students can have.

“At Rowan-Cabarrus, we are committed to empowering students to achieve their goals through education and leadership opportunities,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Anushka’s accomplishments reflect the impact of that mission and the bright future ahead of our students.”

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service. Kagade’s nomination reflects her dedication to scholarly achievement and her contributions as a student leader at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s global community leaders.”

Coca-Cola Academic Team members were recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies. They were also recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, in Kansas City, Missouri, in April. In addition to her national recognition, she was formally acknowledged during the college’s March 2025 Board of Trustees meeting for this distinguished accomplishment.

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”