Track and field: Rowan Express has 3 regional champs Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Staff report

MONROE — Zy’Quize Carpenter won the long jump and triple jump at the AAU Region 25 National Qualifier held at Monroe High School.

A rising junior at North Rowan, Carpenter competed for Rowan Express AAU in the 15-16 division and had a best effort of of 20 feet, 3 inches in the long jump and 43 feet, 2.5 inches in the triple jump.

Carpenter was Field MVP for boys in the Robert Steele Rowan County Championships.

Also competing for Rowan Express Bralin Ellis won the shot put for 14U boys with an effort of 44 feet, 10.25 inches. Myles Witherspoon, a rising sophomore at North Rowan, cleared 6 feet to win the high jump in the 15-16 division.

Next for the qualifiers will be the Junior Olympic Nationals in Houston.

Rowan Express results