Minor league baseball: Walk-off homer for Hightower Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Staff report

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) socked his first pro homer on Tuesday.

It was a big one, a three-run blast in the ninth inning that gave Lake Elsinore an 8-5 walk-off win against Inland Empire in the Class A California League.

Hightower, a 20-year-old shortstop, was 0-for-4 before he homered to center field on a high fastball.

Hightower, rated as San Diego’s No. 6 prospect, hasn’t had an easy season with hamstring and knee issues limiting him to 22 games so far. He has three doubles and one triple and is 2-for-2 on steals.

While he’s batting .205, his on-base percentage is solid at .353. He has more walks (17) than strikeouts (14) and has scored 17 runs.

•••

Charlotte’s Owen White (Carson) didn’t have a great outing on Monday, as he allowed four runs in four innings in a loss to Jacksonville.

White struck out four, walked two and allowed a home run.

White is 0-6 with the Knights.