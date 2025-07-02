High school athletics: New roles for Herndon, Hales Published 6:21 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Staff report

Carson Herndon has been named as Salisbury’s new athletic director.

Herndon has 10 years of coaching experience and has piloted Salisbury baseball since 2022. He’s also been assistant AD.

Herndon is a Davie County graduate, starring in baseball and football for the War Eagles. He pitched in college for Liberty University.

Herndon replaces Derek Butler, who resigned to take the AD job at Hough.

•••

Rob Hales was named as Carson’s new head softball coach.

He will follow Hunter Gibbons, who guided the Cougars the last three seasons.

Hales has been a long-time assistant coach for the Cougars in several sports.