Four apartments damaged, five displaced in fire Wednesday night Published 9:27 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Residents of the apartments on Park Avenue stood outside as firefighters continued to spray water on the second apartment unit in one of three buildings Wednesday evening. No one was injured but five people were displaced. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The doors to units one and two in the Park Avenue apartment that caught fire Wednesday night show the extent of the damage, in particular to the second unit, which suffered the most damage. No one was inside either unit at the time the fire was reported, around 8 p.m. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A ladder firefigghters used to gain entry to the rear of the second floor of one of the apartments on Park Place Wednesday night remains against the window even after the fires have been extinguished. Four total units were affected in the fire, but the second unit had heavy flames coming out of the front and back when the first firefighters arrived. The scorch and burn marks around the window indicate how strong the flames were. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday night, July 2, multiple calls came in to emergency dispatch in Salisbury reporting a fire in all the first floor apartments in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

According to Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell, Engine 1 was first on scene and found a fully involved fire, with “flames coming out of the doors and windows in the front and the back of the second apartment.”

Crews immediately attacked the fire with water while the ladder truck crews did a preliminary search and found no one remained inside any of the apartments. Reports indicate no one was at home in the second unit at the time of the fire, and residents in others all made it safely out. Firefighters had the fire knocked down in about 12 minutes.

Most of the damage was to the second apartment, but there was damage to the first, third and fourth apartment as well. The fire department requested assistance from the Red Cross for five adults who were displaced from three of units. It is not confirmed, but it appears from comments from residents that the first unit was not occupied and may have been used as an office.

There are two additional apartment buildings in the small development, neither of which were impacted, but Parnell said firefighters will remain on the scene until all fire is out and there is no risk to other structures.

Investigators were just beginning to look to see if they could determine the cause of the fire about 9 p.m. but didn’t expect to have a determination tonight.

Several neighbors said they smelled the smoke and when they walked outside, they could see “huge flames” coming out of the windows, particularly in the back of the second apartment.