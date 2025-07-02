College baseball: Catawba’s Dyer a wood bat all-star Published 10:07 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Staff report

JACKSONILLE — Logan Dyer (East Rowan, Catawba) was part of the East squad for the Old North State League All-Star Game played in Jacksonville on June 29.

Dyer didn’t play a lot for Catawba as a freshman, but he is having a great summer for the Sandhills Bogeys.

Dyer batted .481 in his first 52 at-bats, striking out only one time. He had a .582 on-base percentage and was named to the all-stars as a designated hitter.