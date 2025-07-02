Blotter — July 2 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Salisbury Police reports

• A report that a prison inmate attempted to smuggle narcotics into a prison facility was made on June 30 but allegedly occurred at 11:30 a.m. May 28.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Wiley Avenue reportedly occurred between 3 and 4:05 a.m. June 30.

• An assault on Pearl Street reportedly occurred between 7 and 8:30 a.m. June 30.

• Property damage on Old Wilkesboro Road was reported at 2:45 p.m June 30.

• An assault on North Main Street reportedly occurred about 7:20 p.m. June 30.

• A motor vehicle theft on Filbert Street reportedly occurred between noon and 11:44 p.m. June 30. Total estimated loss was $250.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A sexual assault and theft of a motor vehicle on Pinevale Drive reportedly occurred between 8:30 a.m. June 28 and 1:40 a.m. June 29.

• An incident of illegal trash dumping and property vandalism on Mesimer Dairy Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 6:15 and 7:50 a.m. June 29.

• An assault on Joy Street reportedly occurred at 3:24 p.m. June 29.