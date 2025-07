Paw Pals — July 1 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Yoyo 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Papa

Cat: Papa (A145555)

Owner

Male

Five years old

Been at the shelter since June 24

Surrendered because the owner said she did not want him anymore

He is so sweet!! Would make an incredible new family member.

Dog: Yoyo (A145520)

Stray

Male

One year old

Heartworm negative

Been at the shelter since June 20

So playful and sweet! Amazing animal!