My Turn: The two Americas we live in Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Dr. Evelyn Uddin-Khan

Fellow Americans: Do you recognize this country we are now living in? Do you wake up in the morning and wonder if the flag is still flying?

Is America still the land of liberty, equality, justice and freedom for all? Do we still have the freedom to be who we are? Is diversity, equity and inclusion a “thing” of the past?

America is becoming unrecognizable. It is like living in two different countries at the same time.

In the first America, it was democracy. We voted in free and fair elections. We were moving towards a more inclusive society where opportunities for people of all races, religions and lifestyles were more acceptable.

Yes, we have a long way to go, but we were getting there.

This America was the greatest country in the world. People in other lands envied our lifestyles, our opportunities in education and home ownership, and our access to upward mobility.

This land of immigrants welcomed the starving and persecuted peoples from around the world. This America was not perfect. We were a work in progress — racial and gender equality to name a few were out in the open.

In the second America, six months old, we are moving from democracy to autocracy with a king-spin* surrounded by stooges ready to kiss the ring.

In this new America, we are (with our eyes and ears open) forfeiting freedom of speech, human rights, free mass media, labor unions are being challenged and the law is what the spin-king* says.

Further, our intellectuals are made redundant, our scientists are leaving, our elections are being questioned, challenged and likely to be overturned in the future. North Carolina Judge Alison Riggs’ election win took six months to be resolved.

In this second America, these are signs of fascism.

Before you chastise me for using the word “fascism,” look around our country and understand that the changes we are witnessing are the beginning of policies that are similar to those of the communist-era Nazi Germany (Hitler), Italy (Mussolini), Portugal (Salazar) in the past, and presently in Viktor Orban’s Hungary. Is history repeating itself on American soil?

At present, America is two countries on one piece of land. We are so divided in our thoughts and politics that we are paying little attention to the takeover of this country by people staring us in the face.

The first America wants diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for all.

The second America wants a homogeneous/white country. Think of the thousands of Afrikaners given the freedom to land here. The king-spin and his lackies want an apartheid state. They want to control the lives, freedom and wealth of this new America.

I do not want to believe or accept that this country is heading for some sort of one-man-rule while 326+ millions of Americans are gagged and bound into submission. Imagine the kingdom of D.C. with a spin-king on the toilet throne.

The answer to the question is “no.” I do not recognize the Democratic Republic of America founded 250 years ago to get rid of the British monarchy and imperialists who were in the process of occupying the entire “free” world and ready to add this land mass to the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

We kicked out the British. Can we kick out the new breed of imperialists/autocrats inching closer to one-man rule?

Can we visualize the next three-plus years and what will happen when the spin-king really digs in and we are struggling for oxygen and the kids need cereal, and the old folks need their insulin and heart meds.

Keep in mind, the Supreme Court has six deadheads waiting to kiss the ring, and a majority in Congress waiting to fill their pockets and will do whatever it takes!

Look at the three branches of government, which one is on the side of the people?

Hope everyone enjoyed the $50 million birthday party. Remember it came out of our social security checks, our taxes and our food bill.

The nationwide protests? Stay safe! This is just the beginning.

We have work to do.

*Cannot decide whether the man is a spin king or a king spin. He rarely speaks intelligently!

Dr. Evelyn Uddin-Khan retired from teaching after 35 years and moved from New York to Salisbury. She is on the Human Relations Committee and volunteers with local organizations including the Literacy Council and Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.