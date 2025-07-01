My Turn: Check your moral compass

WWJD: an acronym coined in the early ’90s is not heard very often these days. The acronym stood for “What Would Jesus Do” and was plastered everywhere: bumper stickers, T-shirts, coffee mugs, key chains, bracelets, necklaces and many more trinkets. No place was the phrase more common than in Christian Evangelical churches. Sermons were preached on the thought. Sunday school lessons were taught. Bible study series were developed. Songs were written and performed emphasizing the importance of contemplating WWJD when crucial decisions were about to determined.

Reciting the phrase WWJD was meant to cause one to ponder and reflect about what would be the actions of Jesus in respect to a particular moment. It was to serve as a reminder to consider the teachings and actions of Jesus found in the Gospels when making decisions for one’s life or the lives of others. WWJD served as a moral compass.

The mission of Jesus was clearly articulated in Luke 4:18 where Jesus quotes a text from Isaiah 61:1, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed.”

Also, in Mark 12:29-31, while answering a question as to which is the greatest commandment, Jesus responded to the scribe, “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength’ (see Deuteronomy 6:4). The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself (see Leviticus 19:18).’ There is no commandment greater than these.” Here are two Gospel references that provide us with guidance when pondering thoughts that may invoke a WWJD moment.

WWJD — when a bill is being proposed in the Congress that would cause approximately 17 million people to lose healthcare due to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act cuts?

WWJD — when a bill is being proposed in the Congress that would cause approximately 40 million people to lose food assistance (a significant number of these being children and the elderly)?

WWJD — when a bill is being proposed in the Congress that would cut Head Start which provides early childcare for approximately 650,000 poor and low-income children?

WWJD — when a bill is being proposed in the Congress that would reduce the amount of Pell Grants and subsidized loans for people who want to attend college and need assistance from the government?

WWJD — when a bill is being proposed in the Congress to reduce all these cuts simply to give a permanent tax cut to the top 1 percent earners in the country?

Maybe now is a good time to reintroduce WWJD. Even if the bill is decided before this appears in the Post, my hope is that someone will be encouraged and/or challenged to adopt WWJD as their moral compass and choose to stand for what is good, right and just for all of humanity and not just a select few.