Local golf: Honeycutt competes in Junior Masters Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Staff report

DOTHAN, Ala. — Camden Honeycutt competed in the Future Masters Junior Golf Tournament held in Dothan, Ala.

Honeycutt shot 71-70-77 and tied for 35th at 8-over.

Honeycutt, who starred for Erwin Middle School, struggled with heat, dehydration and gnats on the final day of his first Junior Masters event, but had a good overall tournament.