College baseball: Leffew lands with Longhorns Published 7:14 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Staff report

BREWSTER, Mass. — A former South Rowan star is now officially a former Wake F0rest star.

Haiden Leffew was in and out of the transfer portal in a hurry. He’ll pitch for the University of Texas Longhorns as a junior.

He’s a big addition for the Longhorns, who have signed three hard-throwing lefties in recent days. Leffew was rated as the No. 14 player in the portal.

Leffew (6-1, 225) will have two years of eligibility with Texas, but if he stays healthy he’s a likely 2026 draft pick. He’s thrown up to 97 mph, and those guys, especially when they’re left-handed, usually get drafted.

Leffew usually works at 93 to 94 mph. He was used exclusively a reliever by Wake Forest in 2025, saving four games, and was really good in the second half.

He could relieve for Texas, although it’s possible he could move into a starter’s role. That’s a role he had in high school at South Rowan, and he started five games for Wake Forest as a freshman.

Leffew was 4-1 as a junior and struck out a lot of people — 59 in 34 innings, 15.5 per nine innings.

Leffew’s changeup is considered his best pitch, a devastating offering with a lot of break that he normally throws in the low 80s.

Leffew has been pitching in the Cape Cod League this summer and has been outstanding for the Brewster Whitecaps.

In five relief appearances, he is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA. He has 16 strikeouts, while walking only two batters.

Leffew is a 2023 South graduate and was a key two-way player on the 2022 state championship team.