China Grove talks downtown project, Farmers Day Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Alex Sullivan of NJR Group, left, addresses members of the China Grove Town Council on Monday during a special-called meeting. - Chandler Inions 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A look at the downtown streetscapes project in China Grove as of Monday, June 30. - Chandler Inions

CHINA GROVE — China Grove Town Hall was full on Monday for a special-called meeting by the town council.

There were a few items on the agenda, but the crowd largely appeared to be there for an update on the downtown beautification project that has been taking longer than expected and is now threatening to impact Farmers Day, China Grove’s largest annual event, scheduled for later this month.

“We wanted to get an update on the status of the downtown revitalization,” Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Starnes said. “I know it is a source of contention for some, but today is simply an update.”

Town Manager Franklin Gover added, “Obviously, we are a little behind schedule on this, bumping up against Farmers Day, but we are pushing to get it done, and get it done right. It should be a good week for concrete to start flowing and start buttoning up the project.”

Delays have set the project back, stretching a project that was estimated to be completed by now into July and up against Farmers Day. Farmers Day is a two-day event that takes place in downtown China Grove. It weaves the area’s agricultural history into China Grove’s downtown commercial space, creating a one-stop shop for activity, engagement and entertainment.

Concerns from the town council focus primarily on what an unfinished streetscape project could mean for China Grove’s downtown space during an event that draws thousands to North Main Street.

NJR Group Project Manager Alex Sullivan returned to town hall on Monday to offer an update on his company’s progress. Sullivan previously spoke during the June 3 meeting, during which he assured the council that they were doing everything in their power to have the project completed in time for Farmers Day.

On Monday, Sullivan offered a similar projection.

“We made some good progress the past couple of weeks,” Sullivan said. “Last week, we had some issues with the heat. We were not able to pour (concrete) like they wanted to.

“This week, they hope to get all the concrete finished up and down the side of the street. At that point, we will start to backfill and get that ready for sod, trees and plants. Those are coming in on July 7.

“The traffic signal folks have promised me that they would be here the next week. I have been trying to get them the past eight weeks, but they have promised me that they will be here that Monday. Striping will be the same next week.”

Multiple members of the town council voiced concerns over the feasibility of that timeline, now four weeks closer to Farmers Day.

“We want it to be safe by the time July 19 rolls around,” Councilmember Lee Withers said. “It is not safe now. It is a huge liability. You can walk out the front door and it’s still an active work zone. We questioned the timeline on June 3. With respect, we want it to happen, but the current behavior does not show promise that it will.”

Withers went on to say: “I have served on this council for 14 years. This has been the worst project I have ever been associated with. My father served for 20-30 years and I think he would say the same thing. It has been a nightmare. We would love to be able to wake up from it and realize that there is a positive from it.”

The project has always proved problematic for business owners and downtown shoppers who have complained about the disruption that it has caused.

“We knew that it would (cause disruption),” Council member Don Bringle said. “We are still having feedback from our downtown businesses because of not being able to park, just due to construction, not so much the bumpouts. Not a happy camper. You see this group here (referencing the attending crowd). That’s why they are here.”

Jason Overcash is one of those downtown business owners and was among those faces in the council room. He owns Meadows and Grove Cartel Brewing Co. Overcash said on Monday that his business, specifically his lunch business, has taken a big hit during the construction phase of this project.

China Grove resident Rick Helms said that with all the construction and changes going on in China Grove’s downtown sector, he’s been avoiding driving through the area almost completely.

In an appeal during the meeting, Withers urged people to consider those downtown business owners.

“It is not their fault that we are where we are now,” Withers said. “… We have got to make sure that these businesses can keep their doors open. I have intimate conversations with all of them and we have to find a way to support them. I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I just think it may be a different color than we wanted … but spend a little extra time, find that space, walk around a cone, because we value what they do and we value them being here.”

After the meeting, Gover said that the town would take any necessary measures to make the area safe for Farmers Day including temporarily filling holes or using some kind of cautionary boundaries in places where work was not yet complete.