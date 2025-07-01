Blotter for July 1

Christopher Wayne Hamilton, 52, was charged with felony assault by strangulation on June 27.

German Quinones Jr., 27, was charged with felony flee to elude on June 27.

Possession of marijuana occurred at Jake Alexander Boulevard West at 2:17 a.m. on June 28.

Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive at 1:38 p.m. on June 28.

Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred at Wingate Lane at 1:19 p.m. on June 28.

Possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia occurred at the intersection of Enochville Road and Westlake Drive at 2 a.m. on June 27.

A fraud occurred at Dunnmon Drive between 1:57 p.m. on May 29 and 1:57 p.m. on June 27.

Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive between 3:05 and 4:06 p.m. on June 26.

Shoplifting occurred at Heilig Road at 1:16 p.m. on June 26.

A larceny and theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Wal Hollow Lane between 5 p.m. on June 25 and 11:50 a.m. on June 26.

A larceny from a building occurred at Sam Broadway Loop between 11 p.m. on June 24 and 9:30 a.m. on June 25.

A sale of a dangerous drug occurred at West Bank Street at 3:27 p.m. on June 26.

A sale of a dangerous drug occurred at Old Mocksville Road at 1:06 p.m. on June 26.

A robbery with a firearm occurred in the 800 block of Hamilton Drive at 4:40 a.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $10,060.

A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 100 block of East Kerr Street between 8:45 a.m. on June 20 and 8:44 a.m. on June 27.

A burglary by unlawful entry occurred in the 200 block of Dunham Avenue between 5 and 10 a.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $100.

Fraud occurred in the 700 block of West Monroe Street at 2:39 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $169.

A larceny of a bicycle occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street between 11 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $200.

A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle between 10 and 11 p.m. on June 26. The total estimated loss was $900.

Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of West Henderson Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 27.

A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 10 and 10:34 p.m. on June 27.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1400 block of Montgomery Avenue between 10 p.m. on June 27 and 4:16 p.m. on June 28.

Trespassing occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:25 p.m. on June 28.

An assault with a gun occurred in the 700 block of East Liberty Street at 10:33 p.m. on June 28.

A larceny occurred in the 3100 block of Raymond Avenue at 2:40 a.m. on June 29. The total estimated loss was $400.

A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between noon on June 27 and 7:40 p.m. on June 29. The total estimated loss was $130.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Wiley Avenue between 3 and 4:05 a.m. on June 30.