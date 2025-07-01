Blotter for July 1
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A sale of a dangerous drug occurred at Old Mocksville Road at 1:06 p.m. on June 26.
- A sale of a dangerous drug occurred at West Bank Street at 3:27 p.m. on June 26.
- A larceny from a building occurred at Sam Broadway Loop between 11 p.m. on June 24 and 9:30 a.m. on June 25.
- A larceny and theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Wal Hollow Lane between 5 p.m. on June 25 and 11:50 a.m. on June 26.
- Shoplifting occurred at Heilig Road at 1:16 p.m. on June 26.
- Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive between 3:05 and 4:06 p.m. on June 26.
- A fraud occurred at Dunnmon Drive between 1:57 p.m. on May 29 and 1:57 p.m. on June 27.
- Possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia occurred at the intersection of Enochville Road and Westlake Drive at 2 a.m. on June 27.
- Fraud by wire, computer or electronic manipulation occurred at Wingate Lane at 1:19 p.m. on June 28.
- Shoplifting occurred at Tingle Drive at 1:38 p.m. on June 28.
- Possession of marijuana occurred at Jake Alexander Boulevard West at 2:17 a.m. on June 28.
- German Quinones Jr., 27, was charged with felony flee to elude on June 27.
- Christopher Wayne Hamilton, 52, was charged with felony assault by strangulation on June 27.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
- A robbery with a firearm occurred in the 800 block of Hamilton Drive at 4:40 a.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $10,060.
- A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 100 block of East Kerr Street between 8:45 a.m. on June 20 and 8:44 a.m. on June 27.
- A burglary by unlawful entry occurred in the 200 block of Dunham Avenue between 5 and 10 a.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $100.
- Fraud occurred in the 700 block of West Monroe Street at 2:39 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $169.
- A larceny of a bicycle occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street between 11 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on June 27. The total estimated loss was $200.
- A larceny of automobile accessories occurred in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle between 10 and 11 p.m. on June 26. The total estimated loss was $900.
- Vandalism occurred in the 200 block of West Henderson Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 27.
- A hit and run causing miscellaneous property damage occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 10 and 10:34 p.m. on June 27.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 1400 block of Montgomery Avenue between 10 p.m. on June 27 and 4:16 p.m. on June 28.
- Trespassing occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street at 10:25 p.m. on June 28.
- An assault with a gun occurred in the 700 block of East Liberty Street at 10:33 p.m. on June 28.
- A larceny occurred in the 3100 block of Raymond Avenue at 2:40 a.m. on June 29. The total estimated loss was $400.
- A larceny occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue between noon on June 27 and 7:40 p.m. on June 29. The total estimated loss was $130.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred in the 400 block of Wiley Avenue between 3 and 4:05 a.m. on June 30.
- Amaya Michelle Treadway, 24, was charged with felony preventing the activation of an antishoplifting device and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.