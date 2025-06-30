Pro baseball: Austin Love part of no-hitter Published 2:37 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Staff report

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) is still thriving for Springfield, the St. Louis Cardinal’s Double-A team.

Love is 3-0 with one save. His ERA is down to 2.10 and trending in the right direction. He’s striking out a batter per inning.

Love was one of four Cardinal pitchers who combined for a no-hitter in a 1-0 win against Corpus Christi.

•••

Owen White pitched well for the Charlotte Knights on June 25 at Toledo, as he waits for another call from Chicago.

White shut out the Mud Hens for four innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out six.

•••

The month of June was a struggle for Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC), who is still having a very tough year at Aberdeen, Baltimore’s Advanced A farm club.

Honeycutt’s batting average is down to .181, with an on-base percentage of .307.

He has 40 hits in 62 games, with 13 extra-base hits. He has two homers, 21 steals (in 23 attempts) and 37 walks, but he’s struck out 103 times.

•••

Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) is batting .205 with a .354 on-base percentage in Class A ball for the Lake Elsinore Storm, a San Diego farm team.

Hightower is playing through a knee issue. In 21 games, he has 16 hits, 16 walks and 16 runs scored.

•••

Dylan Driver (Cars0n, Catawba) is batting .200 after 12 games with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League.

Driver is making contact. He’s only struck out four times. He’s scored four runs and has driven in three.