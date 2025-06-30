High school softball: All-District teams announced Published 2:10 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Staff report

Eighteen Rowan County girls and five from A.L. Brown were named to the All-District 6 team named by the NC Softball Coaches Association.

District 6 includes nine counties — Rowan, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, Union, Gaston, Cleveland, Lincoln, Anson

East Rowan — Gracie Barber, Jordan Dry, Lily Kluttz, Kori Miller, Eleni Miller, Camryn Perkins, Chloe Shank, Madi Tigert

West Rowan — Riley Haggas, EA Nance, Arabelle Shulenburger, Raney Phelps, Reese Poole

South Rowan — Remi Hagerty, Cressley Patterson, Leisha Carter

Salisbury — Allie Peeler, Ashley Yang

A.L. Brown — Mady Baker, Mary Katherine Black, Myla McNeely, Marynda Blackwelder, Kennedy Yow