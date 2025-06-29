Rowan County strengthens measles prevention efforts following NC’s first confirmed case Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

As measles cases continue to rise across the United States, Rowan County Public Health is intensifying efforts to educate and protect residents following the first confirmed case of measles in North Carolina this year. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has confirmed that a child visiting Forsyth and Guilford counties contracted measles while traveling from a country currently experiencing an outbreak. This development highlights the urgent need for vigilance and prevention.

This year, the U.S. has already seen 1,214 measles cases across 36 jurisdictions, compared to 285 in 2024. Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable virus that spreads through the air and can linger for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a space. The majority of North Carolinians are protected due to vaccination, but infants too young to be vaccinated and children who remain unvaccinated are at highest risk.

Community exposure

Rowan County Public Health is sharing information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regarding the confirmed measles case in a child who recently visited Guilford and Forsyth counties. Between June 19 and June 21, the child was present at several public locations, including PTI Airport, Sleep Inn in Kernersville, McDonald’s (14000 Heartland Dr., Kernersville), the Greensboro Science Center, Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, Greensboro Aquatic Center, Partee Shack and Lowes Foods in Kernersville. A full list of specific times and locations is available on the online version of this article.

If you or your child were at any of these locations during the listed times, please monitor for symptoms of measles — including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash — for up to 21 days after potential exposure. If symptoms develop, do not visit a medical facility without calling ahead. Instead, contact your primary care provider or the Rowan County Public Health Department to receive guidance and help protect others from exposure.

Post-exposure protocols

Children

No booster doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended for children who have already completed the two-dose series or have other evidence of immunity.

Children are considered to have lifelong protection once fully vaccinated.

During an outbreak or before international travel, children as young as 6 months may receive the MMR vaccine. Note: Doses given before 12 months of age do not count toward the required two-dose series.

If an unvaccinated child is exposed to measles : MMR vaccine may be effective if given within 72 hours (3 days) after exposure. Immune globulin may be effective if given within 6 days of exposure. Contact your child’s primary care provider or local health department immediately for guidance.



Adults

Adults with documented immunity or who received the recommended doses do not need an MMR booster.

Lifelong immunity is assumed for adults with: Two documented doses of MMR vaccine Lab-confirmed immunity History of confirmed measles infection

Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed immune but may still choose to be vaccinated if at high risk.

High-risk adults (e.g., international travelers, health care workers, college students) should have two documented doses of MMR.

Unvaccinated adults who have been exposed to measles may: Receive the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure to potentially prevent illness. Be considered for immune globulin treatment within 6 days if at high risk (e.g., immunocompromised, pregnant).



What to do now

Stay informed

Check your vaccination records

Reach out to your primary care provider or the Rowan County Public Health Department to confirm you or your child’s MMR vaccine status.

https://www.rowancountync.gov/ 1997/ Measles for local information and vaccine resources. You can also visitfor local information and vaccine resources.

Get vaccinated

Discuss with your provider what is right for your family

The MMR vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect our most vulnerable citizens

Watch for symptoms

Symptoms may appear 7–21 days after exposure:

High fever (often above 104 degrees)

Cough, runny nose, red watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

A red blotchy rash starting on the face and spreading

If symptoms appear, call ahead before visiting a clinic or emergency room to prevent exposure to others.

If you are concerned about potential symptoms, exposure, need help accessing your vaccine records or scheduling an appointment receive your MMR vaccine contact your health care provider or the Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863.