Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on I85 Published 10:16 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

A homeless man from Salisbury has died after being struck by a car while he was walking on I85 southbound Saturday, June 28 at approximately 2 p.m., according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gene Ray Lloyd, 46, was walking north on I85 on the southbound side of the highway by the Peeler Road exit when he was hit by a Jeep Gladiator.

Lloyd died at the scene, and the driver of the Jeep was checked by EMS at the scene but suffered no injuries. No charges are pending. Two lanes on the southbound side were closed for an extended time during the investigation.

The family of Lloyd has been located and notified.

Master Trooper Whit Efird added that at the same time, a two-vehicle collision took place across the highway on the northbound side. One car sustained rear end damage and the other one rolled over but no serious injuries were reported in that accident.