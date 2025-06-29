NC fire marshal warns of fireworks injuries, extreme heat risks for July 4th Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

As North Carolinians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) sent out a press release reminding residents to prioritize safety when using fireworks — especially during this stretch of extreme heat.

Recent data from 2020–2024 highlights the dangers associated with fireworks, with an average of 192 emergency department (ED) visits per year in North Carolina due to fireworks-related injuries. The highest number of incidents occurred in 2020, with 229 ED visits.

“Fireworks are a staple of July Fourth celebrations, but they can quickly turn a fun night into a tragic one,” N.C. State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said in the release. “The numbers don’t lie — 72 percent of fireworks-related injuries happen in July, and too many result in hospital visits. Our goal is to ensure that every North Carolinian enjoys the 4th of July safely and responsibly.”

This year’s Independence Day festivities come during a period of extreme heat, with temperatures in many parts of the state expected to exceed 100 degrees. This heat poses an added layer of risk for both fireworks users and spectators. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are real dangers — especially for children, older adults and those spending extended time outdoors.

“On top of the fire and injury risks, we’re urging people to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, and check on neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat,” Taylor said. “Fire and EMS crews across the state are already responding to heat-related medical calls — and we want to prevent as many of those as possible.”

Fireworks injury statistics (2020–2024)

72 percent of all fireworks-related injuries occur in July.

64 percent of those injured are male.

More than 1 in 10 fireworks-related injuries required hospitalization.

Age groups most affected:

18–24 year-olds: 18 percent of ED visits (while making up 9 percent of the population).

25–49 year-olds: 41 percent of ED visits (while making up 32 percent of the population).

5–17 year-olds: 20 percent of ED visits (while making up 16 percent of the population).

Insurance coverage:

31 percent of ED visits were covered by private insurance

30 percent were covered by Medicaid

23 percent were self-pay/uninsured

Nine counties reported zero fireworks-related ED visits, while 64 counties had between one and nine cases.

Fireworks and heat safety tips

To reduce the risk of injury and illness, OSFM urges residents to follow these safety tips:

Drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol in the sun, and take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion — heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea — and seek help immediately if symptoms occur.

Most importantly, leave the fireworks to the professionals. Attending a local fireworks show put on by trained experts is not only safer — it’s often more spectacular. Grab a blanket, find a spot in the shade, and enjoy the show with your family and friends.

“Celebrating with fireworks can be exciting, but safety should always come first,” Taylor said. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday without a trip to the emergency room. Let’s work together to make this July Fourth injury-free — and heat-safe.”