Letter: Call your senators

On July 25, the hartmannreport.com wrote, “In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court greenlit the mass deportation of immigrants, not to their home countries, but to third nations where they have no family and no legal status.

“This ruling by six corrupt Republican justices allows Trump to designate any country he chooses as a ‘safe third country’ and deport people there without meaningful review, even if they committed no crime or have a valid asylum claim.

“Once someone is deported to a third country, they are functionally outside the U.S. legal system, they can’t sue and they can’t appeal … This decision wasn’t just about deportation … It was about moral laundering, washing the blood off of our hands and putting it on someone else’s tarmac.”

After all, the cruelty is the point.

“And any dictatorial ambitious president (i.e. Trump) could cite this ruling to round up political dissidents, journalists or whistleblowers and ship them off, too. You think that’s paranoid? So did the people in 1932 Berlin.”

Then, there is the One Big Beautiful Bill that the CBO estimates will add an additional $2.4 trillion to the national debt.

In johnyoungcolumn.com , he writes, “Fascinating, 16 million kicked off of Medicaid, 400 billion dollars carved out of Medicare and all those fired in the performance-art austerity of DOGE, and we still end up adding over $2.4 trillion to the debt.”

“The budget policy of the One Big Beautiful Bill builds nothing, cures nothing and innovates nothing, but may result in the closing of many rural hospitals.”

Call senators Ted Budd (202) 224-3154 and Thom Tillis (202) 224-6342 and tell them to vote No on the One BBB.