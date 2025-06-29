Five new police officers sworn in to Salisbury department Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Five new Salisbury police officers were sworn in Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of more than 50 family members, fellow officers, city staff and friends. New officers include (not in order pictured) Tia Castor, Mattison McDonald, Donald Bisker, Brycen Holshouser and Eric Caudle. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — Wednesday afternoon, a beaming Salisbury Police Chief PJ Smith welcomed five new officers to the Salisbury Police Department, and it was clear he was delighted.

Smith introduced each new officer to an audience of more than 50, seated in the City Council chambers at Salisbury city hall at 3 p.m. Joining the ranks officially, with their first day on the job to begin Thursday morning, June 26, were Tia Castor, Mattison McDonald, Donald Bisker, Brycen Holshouser and Eric Caudle.

Caudle started in the Salisbury Fire Department where he spent five years before moving to the Lexington Police Department before coming to Salisbury, which is home. He and his wife are expecting a son in August, and Caudle said in the interview process that he looks forward to to continuing to close the gap between the community and the department, building stronger relationships.

Holshouser plans, said Smith, to stay with the department for his entire career, working to ensure the public’s safety. Always interested in the police profession, he has a degree in business law and administration, and in his free time enjoys fishing and makes family a priority.

Castor grew up in Atlanta and Charlotte, graduating from Johnson C. Smith University and initially planning to study law. But her path led instead to customer relations, where she developed a strong desire for a deeper connection to community. She started in corrections in Union County and spent a year with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office before joining Salisbury. She noted that she has always had a strong sense of community and family, and she told Smith that her time at Basic Law Enforcement Training or BLET solidified that.

McDonald grew up in Rowan County and always saw law enforcement as super heroes. Growing up, she had a strong understanding of the impact of public safety on the community and in time, she wanted to be a part of that herself. She is also a fan of a good book.

Bisker is originally from Trumbull County, Ohio, and in 2004 he joined the Marines where he spent five years in the infantry. During his time in service, he learned the value of building friendships that become family and he said he is looking forward to doing the same here.

“In the interview process, one thing kept coming up,” said Smith. “It always came back to community. As you are about to take your oath of office, I want to remind you that it will now be your sworn duty to do what is courageous, moral and selfless. What is right.”

Smith as been with the department his entire career and his love for the Salisbury department is evident, and he said he is excited to have such a strong group of new officers.

“This uniform is cut from cloth most will never wear,” he said. “This is the most challenging job you will ever love. But I also want you to be cautious. It comes with an enormous burden. The trauma and tragedy that you are going to see is unforgettable.”

He reminded them to tell family they love them, no matter what, because there are no guarantees. And he thanked family members who, he said, carry the weight of the job as well, and he said a family’s support can and often does make all the difference.

“Let your family support you,” he said to the new officers. “There is no more noble profession, because you are the guardian angels of our community, but it will also be a test of your character because of the power this position holds. Exercise it wisely.”

All of the officers thanked Smith and the members of the department who have helped them through BLET and preparing to take on active duty. Each had their new official badge pinned on before signing official paperwork that made them full Salisbury police officers.