Elisabeth Strillacci: The greatest of these is love Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

What a mess of a world we live in at the moment.

I hate to write that, because at heart, I have always been an optimist, and yet of late, I struggle to find the light at the end of the day. But I keep trying.

I’m also not big on sharing details of my faith, because that, for me, is very personal, but of late, First Corinthians 13 has been heavy on my heart and mind, and maybe we could all use a reminder.

In particular, the phrase “if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing.” I need that reminder sometimes, that just because I have faith, and I do, and it is strong, that does not mean I am excused from cruel comments or mean thoughts. It also does not mean my faith is better or more important than anyone else’s. In the end, what I must remember that while my faith matters to me, I must act from a place of love.

We have become a competitive world with one another these days, and the internet wall that we all hide behind sometimes has made us willing to get insulting and personal when we feel like we aren’t winning an argument.

We have lost the art of conversation, of discussion, of the meeting of the minds if you will. We are so determined that we will be right, that we will bend others to our way and our will, that we have lost sight of the fact that everyone’s opinion has value. It may not be ours, and in truth, maybe it’s not grounded in facts. But that doesn’t mean we have to tear someone apart.

Where have the days gone when we could sit together, share ideas, compare thoughts and notes and at the end of the day, find some common ground?

How have we moved so far away from love?

The rest of First Corinthians 13 is clear in its direction and guidance.

“4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Let me repeat: love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. When you combine that with the words Jesus gifted the disciples in John 8, “the truth shall set you free,” and suddenly the truth and love become critically important.

Our job here at the Post is to share the truth with the public, as accurately and clearly and unbiased as possible.

Sharing that truth is not designed to garner page views or sell subscriptions or create controversy. Though I’ve seen all those accusations thrown around of late. Our job is to inform. Not advise, not coerce, not convince. Just inform.

Each person is responsible for their own reaction to the information we provide. And for me at least, that’s when the love comes in to play.

The truth can be uncomfortable. It can be demanding, it can be embarrassing, it can be unexpected, and it can be difficult to hear. But it is nonetheless the truth, and all the meanness in the world won’t change it.

Instead, if we can remember to react with love, for others and for ourselves, we might be able to work our way back to a united community, whatever our differences. We might get back to a general acceptance and move away from the anger and the determination to prove ourselves right, even when we aren’t, or from the need when we are in the right to humiliate others who are not. We could instead come from a place of love, understanding and acceptance and even forgiveness.

All the things that we would wish for others to offer us, we can and should offer others.

Not one of us is perfect. Not one of us has the right or the authority or the perfection to cast that first stone. And yet, we do. We pick up the words like stones and cast them again and again, and sometimes, we break another person. And what has it served us? It has not made us better, it has not made us right or perfect or good. It has only made us willing to cause harm, with no benefit at all.

The greatest of these is love.

It’s not easy to lead with love and not pride, but it is essential if we are going to come back together so we all live our best, happiest, most peaceful lives.

Before I respond, before I answer again, before I let myself begin to get lost in thoughts of anger or defensiveness, from today forward I am going to determine to find the love in my heart for my fellow men and start from there. I am going to do my level best to be guided and led by kindness, patience, and love.

I dare you to join me.

Elisabeth Strillacci covers crime, courts, Spencer, East Spencer and Kannapolis for the Salisbury Post.