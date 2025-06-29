Dear Neighbor: Lesson — How to be a dictator Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

By Duane Galloway

Dear Neighbor,

Only an adult would think about being in school in the heart of summer! But, since I am a teacher, I often think back on the best teachers I had in my formative years. One of my favorites was Ms. Sophia, my fifth-grade teacher. For some reason, a particular lesson in that class keeps popping into my mind. I remember it like it was yesterday…….

Ms. Sophia: It’s time to put the gym equipment away, class! We are ready to begin today’s history lesson…. No, no, you will like this one! I call it “History’s Lessons on How to Become a Dictator!”

Remember all the strongmen, emperors, evil kings, totalitarian rulers and generals we have talked about this year? By now, we have learned how one of you could become a dictator if you have the right amount of ambition! Pay attention to the slides, and we will learn together:

Slide 1: You could take control of a nation through violence, yes, but also within a democracy! Having yourself voted into power is not that hard! Remember that Hitler lost when he ran for president, but gained enough support that he was appointed chancellor of Germany by the man who defeated him!

Slide 2: To get the people on your side during your rise to power, play on their fears and worries, both real and imagined. Keep telling them that “The enemy is in our midst! They have created the mess we are all in.” Then give the people a scapegoat, a place to channel their anger and fear. People who are on the margins of society are the easiest scapegoats. Ethnic groups, folks who are new to the country, anyone who is just “different” will serve as fine scapegoats.

Slide 3: Remind the people that you are the only one who can restore their greatness, remove their fears and make them feel secure. Amplify their self-centeredness and lack of concern for others!!

Slide 4: Remember that the lie is your best friend. Flood the atmosphere with lies to create a “new reality.” Many people will buy into your “new reality” if your lies capture their fears and presuppositions. Tell a lie enough times, and someone will take it as truth. If someone challenges your “truth,” make up more lies!

Slide 5: Once in power, break the old laws and create new ones. Demand complete and utter loyalty. Punish those who speak against you. If it is illegal to threaten or punish them, do it anyway. You and those loyal to you make the laws now. You are free to do as you please.

Now, class, can anyone tell me who is a good example of a modern dictator?

Emily: My mom.

Ms. Sophia: Well, Emily….. maybe we should discuss a few more things and try again. When you are a dictator, you do not have to do much to help the average citizens who put you in power; in fact, you may hurt them as your power increases. But remind the people now and then that you are saving them from what they fear. Get at least a large part of the population to identify with you, and they will let you do anything.

Slide 6: Schools, universities and the media inform people, and an informed populace will never let you take on more power. So, attack these as often as you are able. Threaten, bribe and bully them. Turn your followers against them with a barrage of propaganda: “They are the enemy of the people!” And once an enemy, always an enemy as far as your supporters are concerned.

Play on people’s inclinations toward violence. Stir them up. Act tough, whether you are or not. And remember to criticize, criticize, criticize. Those who are captivated by you will turn their violence on those you criticize, and you can claim innocence! In this way, you divide and conquer. Turn the people of your nation against one another and watch as they take their anger and frustrations out on one another. The more chaos you sow, the more room you have to carry out your real agenda: making yourself wealthy and powerful.

Hey, Johnnie, pay attention! What are you reading anyway?

Johnnie: “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.