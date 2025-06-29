Ceremony unveils Who’s Who in Cabarrus-Rowan; Honorees recognized in premiere publication Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

The inaugural Women of a New Tribe Exhibition and luncheon was held May 31 at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, hosted by the Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.

During the celebration, the premiere of the Who’s Who in Cabarrus-Rowan Magazine was unveiled. As noted in a release, the biannual publication is dedicated to “honoring the legacy, leadership and lasting impact of African-American educators, clergy, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and cultural champions across Cabarrus and Rowan counties. This milestone publication aims to document and elevate those whose contributions have shaped the cultural and historical fabric of the region.”

Demetra Grigley served as the mistress of ceremonies for the luncheon which featured Dr. Vilma D. Leake, Mecklenburg County District #2 Commissioner as the keynote speaker.

Entertainment was provided by saxophonist Carl D. Ratliff, who performed live jazz music during the afternoon and Washington, D.C.–based poet Sarah Kinard offered a video tribute of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise.”

As noted in the release, a highlight of the event was the Women of a New Tribe Exhibition, created by acclaimed photographer Jerry Taliaferro, whose black-and-white portraits honored local African-American women in an introductory museum video for their influence, resilience and community service.

During the event, the KAA-MaCC board of directors dedicated the portrait of Corine Lytle Cannon of Kannapolis to her family in her absence, and she was featured in the Who’s Who in Cabarrus-Rowan magazine in two articles written by KAA-MaCC President & CEO, Jacqueline L. Anthony. The dedication was delivered by Dr. Larry B. Johnson.

Cannon, 105, of Kannapolis is the first African-American female who was employed in the production process at Cannon Mills.

Additional local honorees who were recognized are as follows:

• Dione Adkins of Salisbury, social success advocate and servant leader, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Salisbury-Rowan Community Action Agency, Inc. and is dedicated to providing social services to individuals and families who are economically challenged so that they can improve quality of life and gain self-sufficiency. Adkins also helps to address causes of poverty and guides clients through programs that address various issues, among them being economic disparity and school readiness.

• Jacqueline L. Anthony of Kannapolis, civic leader, cultural advocate and administrative communications specialist, serves as president and CEO of the Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc. She is involved in numerous organizations and serves as a member of the City of Kannapolis Community Commission and has served as the chair of the Citizens Advisory Commission for Community Development.

• Dr. Ruby L. Anthony-White, M.D. of Kannapolis, healthcare profession, legacy and historic preservation advocate, is a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. Her current role as a medical provider is in the Employee Occupational Health Unit at the Dallas, Texas Veterans Administration. Anthony-White is the founder and board chairperson of the Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.

• Grace Joan Johnson Bryant of Kannapolis, educator and servant in civic engagement, served as an elementary school teacher for 33 years. She has also served on the first Cabarrus County Human Relations Committee and was a charter member of the Cabarrus County Black Caucus and the Kannapolis Planning Board. A life member of Bethel AME Zion Church, Bryant is a recipient of the Peace and Justice Award from Piedmont Peace Project Inc.

• Ollie Mae Carroll of Salisbury, health professional advocate, received degrees in nursing, specializing in psychiatric clinical nursing and has worked for almost 30 years as a psychiatric clinical nurse at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury. She was a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Air Force, and is the commander at the Joseph C. Price American Legion Post 107 in Salisbury. She has received numerous awards for her work and service.

• Dr. Rebecca Georgette Childs of Salisbury, educator and civic advocate, is the program manager for training services at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and serves on the Rowan-Salisbury School Board of Education. She founded and is the executive director of S.O.S. Youth Center Inc. and is committed to providing high quality programs for youth. Childs has also served as a member of the City of Salisbury Forward 2040 Committee.

• Jeanne Asbury Dixon of Kannapolis, community leader and advocate, is the first African-American female to serve on the Kannapolis City Council and serves on the board of trustees for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Dixon is a charter member of the Carolina Pines Chapter of the Links, Inc. and the Sisters in Partnership, a community advocacy for breast health. She is a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.

• Rev. Dr. Debra “Dee” Ellison of Salisbury, community activist, is the founder and pastor of At the Cross Ministries in Salisbury. She provides leadership training and facilitating programs for youth as well as volunteers providing resources and educational information to colleges and faith-based communities on voter registration, the census and health and wellbeing. Ellison also provides food service resources and partners with other community advocates to help underserved communities.

• Barbara A. Mallett of East Spencer, civic leader, has the longest record of service as mayor of East Spencer, having served 14 years. Prior to that she served as the town clerk and finance officer and on the board of aldermen. In her public service, Mallett has been a member on multiple boards and as the chairperson of the Salisbury Transportation Advisory Board. She is currently attending Livingstone College.

• Rosalind O. Mitchell of Salisbury, funeral home director and community resource advocate, is owner-manager of Mitchell and Fair Funeral Services, with 33 years of service as a licensed funeral director, insurance agent and pre-need sales agent. She has a passion for counseling families through their grief. Mitchell serves on numerous boards, is chief judge of West Ward III voting precinct and serves as a residence director at Livingstone College.

• Chi-Chi Ray-Leazer of Salisbury, healthcare advocate, has worked for more than 30 years at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury and has advocated for health and wellbeing services in the community by helping to organize health fairs and providing education on a variety of health-related topics including heart disease and HIV/AIDS. An author, Leazer is active in her church and is a board member for Prevent Child Abuse Rowan.

• Patricia “PJ” Ricks of Salisbury, educator and community advocate, is a former science teacher and counselor in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A member of Salisbury Rotary and on the Salisbury Planning Board, Hicks has served on additional boards through the years and is a founding member of Healthy Rowan. In her role as community advocate, she helps residents with issues concerning city government and programs to improve learning.

• Dorris “Deedee” Wright, of Salisbury, civil rights activist, who was a leader in the first sit-ins at the F.W. Woolworth, H.L. Green and Kress Five and Dime stores during the segregation era and a member of the Greenville Eight. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Wright has served on multiple boards, and among the awards she has received is the Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award.

The special event concluded with the presentation of the magazine’s inaugural edition, which is co-edited by Anthony and Johnson.

In the release, KAA-MaCC expressed thanks to event vendors and creatives, including videographer Mario Clark and event photographer Ricardo Willems.

The Women of a New Tribe Exhibition and luncheon is part of KAA-MaCC’s broader Vision 2026 Initiative, “focused on cultural preservation, education and the establishment of a permanent museum home,” it was noted.

For more information, to donate, or to purchase a copy of the Who’s Who in Cabarrus-Rowan Magazine, go to www.kaa-macc.org or follow KAA-MaCC on Facebook.