Second person in custody in connection to Tabernacle Street shooting Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

SALISBURY — Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Tabernacle Street in May that already saw a 14-year-old juvenile charged.

In the shooting, which happened in the 1300 block of Tabernacle, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, and the juvenile was subsequently charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon but because of his age, he has not been identified.

At noon on Friday, June 27, Salisbury police, along with investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of South Ellis Street. During the search, officers found Tashawn Robinson inside the residence and took him into custody on warrants charging him with robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Robinson was also wanted in Cabarrus Countyon unrelated robbery charges.

While searching the residence, officers recovered a stolen firearm, and Robinson was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333 or 704-638-5211, or email investigations@salisburync.gov . Anonymous tips, including videos, may also be submitted through the Salisbury Police Department’s Facebook page.