New deputy police chief takes the reins Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Salisbury Police Chief PJ Smith, left, introduces the new Deputy Chief Audria Bridges to those in attendance at the recent Community Conversations event. Bridges joined the departmennt almost two months ago after a competitive selection process, and comes to Salisbury after a full career with State Bureau of Investigations. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci 2/2 Swipe or click to see more New Salisbury Deputy Police Chief Audria Bridges leads officers in the Law Enforcement Oath of Office from the International Association of Police Chiefs during the recent swearing in of five new officers. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — When now-retired Deputy Police Chief Brian Stallings announced he was planning to retire in June, the search for a new deputy began, and Chief PJ Smith said the search was open to those inside and outside of the department.

In the end, Smith selected Audria Bridges as the department’s new deputy chief of police. Bridges has 28 years of experience in law enforcement but had actually retired from a long career with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

“We are so glad she was willing to come out of retirement to join us,” said Smith, who said he and Bridges are now a team, with a shared vision for the department’s future.

Bridges said she has always been focused on connections and relationships, and she plans to bring that passion to Salisbury.

“I have an ability to talk with people and to get them to talk to me, because I care, I am committed and I think that shows,” she said during a recent Community Conversations meeting when the public was invited to meet her.

Ann Little, communications director for the city, said the department had the meeting planned but decided to let it be an informal meeting for the public “rather than a formal reception, so people could meet and talk with her one on one.”

Smith said during the application process he was looking for a leader that was able to join in his forward-thinking vision.

“I think this was a blessing,” said Bridges. “It wasn’t planned, and I wasn’t looking for this, it came to be, and it feels like the perfect next step, so I am honored to be here and grateful to Chief Smith for the opportunity.”

Smith said he asked Bridges to give him 90 days “before I cut her loose, but the truth is, it’s been 60 days and I think I’m just going to let her free. She’s chomping at the bit to get out there and I think she’s more than ready.”

Bridges said the best thing members of the community can do for her now is “invite me to your events. I don’t need a speaking part, I can help set up, clean up, and be there for the conversations so I can get to know as many people as possible. I know different areas and different people are going to have different needs, and I am ready to get to know the areas of Salisbury and how I can serve each one.”

Bridges noted that she spent a short time at the start of her career as a patrol officer with the Concord Police Department before moving to the SBI, where she focused on Use of Force cases, which can be volatile. She also served in leadership roles, most recently as assistant director of professional standards.

She has developed policies, led statewide strategic initiatives, created community outreach and education programs, and built strong relationships with youth and faith-based organizations. At the SBI, she oversaw high-profile investigations, spearheaded training reforms and helped launch major initiatives such as the state’s Center to Reduce Law Enforcement Use of Force.

“She brings not only the professional qualifications but also the heart for service that embodies the values of the Salisbury Police Department,” said Smith. “Her leadership style, strategic vision and ability to connect with the community make her the right person to help move our department forward.”

Bridges holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from North Carolina State University and an MBA in public safety management from Pfeiffer University. She has also completed elite leadership training programs including the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Bridges said she also has an interest in cold cases, and has already got one in her sights.

“You know, sometimes in police work you have to get down in the trenches to get people to talk to you,” she said. “And as a woman of color, I hope that I can be of help in breaking through some barriers that can exist, and I am looking forward to helping investigators learn and grow in some of the roles they are called on to fill.”

Smith and Bridges said, in a moment of humor, that there is a rivalry now in the department between Carolina and Duke fans, and Bridges noted that her own daughter will start at UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. Smith is a Duke fan.

Bridges has been sworn in and is serving in her official capacity already, and said she wants to share her contact information with anyone that wants it.

“I am giving people my cell number and I want them to call me,” she said. “I like what I’m learning about Salisbury but want to get to know the community inside and out, and I want the residents to know I serve them.”

“I think we’re going to be the dream team,” said Smith, who noted that the two have already divided weekend event responsibilities and he is not only excited to have her experience on board, but relieved that he has someone to again share the load and help him move the department toward his vision.