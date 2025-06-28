Library Notes: Soap Bubble Circus performances at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Rowan Public Library

Join Rowan Public Library for a Big Show performance featuring Soap Bubble Circus. Bubbleologist Steve Langley has traveled the world performing a unique form of bubble entertainment. He is a multiple Guinness World Record Winner. He has been featured in “Ripley’s Believe It, or Not,” the opening act for Disney Inc., and he is the only bubble performer ever invited to perform at the White House for the First Family. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, July 3, at 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. For more information about Soap Bubble Circus, visit the website https://www.soapbubblecircus.com/

The Big Show Series is designed for rising 1st through 5th graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Big Show Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytimes that continue through July 10. Each weekly storytime is designed for specific age groups, though all are welcome. “Books and Babies” (0 to 12 months) is held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays; “Toddler Time” is held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; “Baby and Toddler Time” (3 years old and under) is held at 10 a.m. on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland), on Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove), and on Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell); “Spectacular Storytime” (3 to 6 years old) is held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10:30 a.m., and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10:30 a.m. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Teens is for ages 11 – 17 and features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers and learn about related resources. This week, teens are invited to a “Colorful Green Screen Challenge” where they will learn all about green screen technology and photo editing basics while going on a storytelling adventure in the library. This program will be held at RPL East (Rockwell) on Monday, June 30, at 4 p.m. and at RPL West (Cleveland) at 6 p.m. The program will also be held on Tuesday, July 1, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

This week, all Rowan Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, with regular operating hours resuming on Monday, July 7. All ages can continue to take advantage of summer reading fun by registering, reading and logging those reading hours! Participate online using the free READsquared app by visiting bit.ly/RPLR2. Everyone who registers automatically wins a prize. Further prizes will be offered to contestants who regularly log reading hours. Hours can be logged in the READsquared app or via a paper log. Whether you are reading to children, listening to audiobooks or reading this summer’s hottest novel, many forms of reading can be logged as reading hours for Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. So, keep logging those reading hours!

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, visit www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2025: Color Our World, stop by your nearest RPL location, visit online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240.