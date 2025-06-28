Incidents and felony arrests — June 28 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A report of shots fired on Kincaid Road was made at 2:06 a.m. June 26.

• Vandalism on Foster Lane reportedly occurred between 7:25 p.m. June 25 and 6:50 a.m. June 26.

• Property damage in a traffic crash on Industrial Avenue reportedly occurred at 7:45 a.m. June 26.

• A prior incident of counterfeiting at a business on Peeler Road was reported at 7:40 p.m. June 26.

• A robbery with a firearm on Hamilton Drive reportedly occurred at 4:40 a.m. June 27. Total estimated loss was $10,060.

• Daniel Claude Hunt, 65, was charged June 26 with third-degree sexual exploitation.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Saadia Marie-Denise Owen, 32, was charged June 25 with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance and trafficking in heroin or opium.

• Ashleigh Paige Clarke, 35, was charged June 25 with two counts of breaking and/or entering, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, larceny, identity theft, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of stolen motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses.