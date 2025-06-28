From service to struggle: A Navy veteran’s journey back from homelessness Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

By Leslie Cabagnot

For the Salisbury Post

The woman who answers the door moves slowly, still favoring her injured leg months after the accident that changed everything. Minnie Vaughan insists on greeting visitors with firm embrace despite the lingering stiffness in her arm, and her eyes hold the steady gaze of someone who has weathered storms most people never face.

She never thought military service would lead her here — to a sunny apartment in North Carolina, rebuilding a life that fell apart not once, but twice. Yet sitting on her couch, petting her beloved cat, Sharpie, speaking with quiet dignity about sleeping in her car while working full-time, Vaughan carries herself with the same composure that once helped her care for Virginia Tech shooting victims as a hospital nurse.

Growing up as one of nine children in small-town southern Virginia, Vaughan learned early that education might be her ticket out. Her family didn’t have much, but she was driven and excelled in school. When high school ended, the military offered an opportunity — she and a sister chose the Navy, while four of her brothers went into the Air Force.

“Military service changed everything for me,” she said. “I got to see the world, work with people from everywhere. It opened doors.”

Those doors led to a nursing career that spanned decades. She raised eight children while working in Virginia hospitals, including during a traumatic incident that left its mark on the entire state. When the Virginia Tech shooter struck in 2007, Vaughan was among the medical staff treating victims — an experience that she carries with her to this day.

Later, with her children grown, she made a move that felt like freedom: relocating to North Carolina to live on her own for the first time. She had her Navy retirement, nursing experience and what seemed like a stable foundation.

But stability proved fragile. Her adult children’s ongoing crises drained her resources faster than she could replenish them. Within months, the woman who had served her country and saved lives found herself without a home, sleeping in her car between shifts.

“I kept working through all of it,” she said.

She clawed back from that first bout of homelessness, securing a beautiful apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Just as life steadied, a driver running a stop sign shattered that stability — the crash broke her leg, her arm and totaled her car. Without transportation, her income vanished. Eviction proceedings followed.

This time, the safety net she’d spent a lifetime building seemed full of holes. Agency after agency turned her away; her pre-accident income disqualified her from programs designed for people in her exact situation.

Then came the call that connected her to Rowan Helping Ministries’ Operation Home program. Her case manager Maria became an advocate and lifeline during what Vaughan described as one of the darkest periods of her life.

While still recovering from her injuries and facing eviction, three of her daughters were struck by separate tragedies within weeks: a tractor-trailer accident, a hospitalization and a violent home invasion. The convergence of crises nearly broke her.

“I felt close to giving up,” she said. “But Maria kept fighting for me.”

The support made all the difference.

“No one wants to be in a situation where they have to ask for help,” Vaughan said. “But I never felt minimized.”

Today, she’s finishing physical therapy, working and making plans for her future. She plans to rebuild her savings, repair her credit and buy another car. She’s also considering going back to school to earn a degree in social work.

Putting it simply, she said, “I want to help people the way I was helped.”

It’s the kind of thinking that comes naturally to someone who has spent her life taking care of others — first in uniform, then in scrubs and now perhaps in a new calling born from her own struggle. Her experience with Rowan Helping Ministries showed her what compassionate, effective advocacy looks like, and she wants to pay that forward. As someone who has spent her life serving others, Vaughan knows that sometimes the best way forward is to reach back and pull someone else up.

Leslie Cabagnot is the grant writer at Rowan Helping Ministries.