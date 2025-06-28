Commissioners set special meeting to consider incentives for 1,181-job company Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners have called a special meeting for Monday, and one of the agenda items is considering tax incentives for a company that is considering bringing 1,181 new jobs and $264 million in investments to the county.

The company, codenamed Project Powerball, is considering properties throughout the Southeast, according to the Rowan EDC, and one of those potential properties is in Rowan County.

The company’s proposal qualifies it for a Level 3 grant through the county’s Investment Grant Program, which would provide it with a 50-percent tax return.

The company received the following points under the county’s policy:

Three points for creating more than 500 jobs.

Three points for a capital investment between $100 and $499 million

Two points for paying an average wage more than 110 percent of the county average of $53,931

One point for being a targeted industry, which includes advanced manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, distribution, financial and professional services and information technology

One point for providing health insurance and paying at least 50 percent of the monthly premiums

According to the EDC, the company would plan to begin operations in Rowan County, if chosen, by the summer of 2026. The 1,181 jobs would be created over the next five years.

If the incentives are approved, they would represent a total tax return of approximately $2.3 million from 2026 through 2030. During those same five years, the county would receive the same amount in new tax revenue with an additional $4.3 million in tax revenue projected from 2031 to 2035.

The EDC also projects the indirect and induced benefits from the creation of 1,181 jobs. Indirect jobs are ones created by companies supplying goods and services to the new company and induced jobs are ones created when employees for the new company spend their wages in the community. The projected impact is the creation of 794 indirect and induced jobs and $191,107,395 in revenue for the companies.

If the company chose Rowan County, 1,181 new jobs would match other large investments in the area such as the Chewy and Macy’s expansions.

“Regarding why the company is considering Rowan County for the project, I feel the primary reasons are our available building inventory, skilled workforce, infrastructure, business climate and proximity to major markets,” wrote EDC Vice President Scott Shelton in an email.

Project Powerball is not the only item on the agenda for the meeting. Other items to be considered on Monday include the potential continuation of overtime pay for patrol and detention officers and a requested change order for the hangar expansion project.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury.

The commissioners have traditionally not held a first meeting in July.