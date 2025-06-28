Animal shelter confronts outbreak

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Animal Shelter was forced to euthanize multiple kittens this week after an outbreak of panleukopenia.

Animal Services Director Maria Pannell said in an email that panleukopenia is a highly contagious and often fatal disease in kittens.

Pannell indicated that an infected kitten was brought into the shelter but was not showing any signs of illness upon intake. However, the kitten began exhibiting symptoms commonly associated with the disease several days later.

“It was immediately tested and removed from the population upon confirmation of panleukopenia,” Pannell said.

Common symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. It can also lead to sudden death.

Unfortunately, as Pannell explained, animals with panleukopenia are highly contagious before symptoms appear, which makes early detection and containment extremely difficult.

According to a Facebook post from the animal shelter, by that time the disease was officially detected, it had already exposed several other kittens housed in the same room.

Pannell said that when those symptoms are identified, the shelter’s veterinarian is immediately notified.

“The veterinarian will evaluate the kitten and, if appropriate, test for panleukopenia,” Pannell said. “If the test is positive, the kitten will be humanely euthanized due to the severity and high contagion risk of the virus.

“The veterinarian will then assess potential exposures and determine the next steps. The affected room is thoroughly deep cleaned — often multiple times — before it is reopened for use.”

Unfortunately, according to the Facebook post, “Despite (the shelter’s) best efforts and preventive protocols, multiple kittens were exposed, and tragically, several had to be humanely euthanized due to the severity of the risk and the nature of this disease.

“Our team is heartbroken. These kinds of losses are incredibly difficult, and we are all working to process the emotional toll. We kindly ask for your understanding and compassion during this time. Please be patient and kind to our staff as we continue doing everything we can for the animals in our care while processing this loss.”

Pannell indicated that they are currently deep cleaning all exposed areas of the shelter and, following continued monitoring, we expect to resume normal operations on Monday, June 30. The shelter is unable to accept any stray kittens under six months of age until then.